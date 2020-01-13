Marvel Fans Freak Out After Critics’ Choice Awards Uses the Wrong Avengers Photo

Avengers: Endgame took home some hefty hardware Sunday night, winning Best Action Movie at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. While it’s newsworthy in its own right, it’s what happened after the live announcement that is leaving fans most fluttered. The awards show took to Twitter to share a congratulatory image announcing the big Endgame win and one unsuspecting social media manager was soon bombarded with mentions — they had used a still from Joss Whedon’s The Avengers instead of Avengers: Endgame.

As such, fans were quick to point out the error, quote tweeting the original graphic with correct stills from the Russo Brothers film and we’ve compiled some of those responses here. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the Critics’ Choice flub!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whoopsie

that’s not Avenger end Game lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — SCORSESE #FACTS (@CINEMA1880) January 13, 2020

Avengers Assemble

That image is from the first Avengers movie. Here is an image from. Avengers Endgame. #CriticsChoiceAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/DWQzi7uNUp — AR1 (@AlcadeCade) January 13, 2020

I Mean, TECHNICALLY…

I assume you’re using that time travel shot in this lol — Tiphany ⎊✵ Saw Just Mercy (@BrieisTea) January 13, 2020

But Why?

I don’t understand why you guys didn’t use an Endgame photo? — Drew (@drewdeland) January 13, 2020

(noted)

(wrong picture) — Jeff D Oscars Szn (@JeffDLowe) January 13, 2020

Uh…Probably Not

this is a hate crime. — 𝔟𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ceo of chicken run (@reyandbucky) January 13, 2020

Missed Opportunities