‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Earns More Likes Than ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Aquaman’ in Less Than One Day

The Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped earlier today and by now, it’s probably safe to say the video’s been a hit with fans across the world. As of this writing, the trailer has just about 34 million views on YouTube in its thirteenth hour of being public.

The trailer has an astonish 2.1 million likes on YouTube, more than the trailers of two other upcoming superhero flicks — Aquaman and Captain Marvel — combined in only half a day live online. Aquaman, which is set to debut in just a few weeks, is the least liked video of the trio with just under 600,000 likes.

Captain Marvel, on the other hand, has 1.7 million likes between its two trailers. The original trailer released in September is at one million likes while the second trailer released earlier this week has 684,000.

In contrast, the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer that was released last November has 3.4 million likes. The Infinity War trailer also has a whopping 215.5 million video views on YouTube.

Suffice to say, the movies in the Avengers franchise have always done will with numbers both on social media and at the box office. With Avengers: Endgame being the “culmination” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously called it, you can probably expect the trailer to be near Infinity War numbers soon rather than later.

If it starts to crush Infinity War‘s social media records, one of the people you can thank is Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. After a missed appearance in Infinity War, the archer-turned-ninja made his much-anticipated return in the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

“Listen, we did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner from Infinity War,” Joe Russo said previously said about Renner’s absence. “We have two movies that we’re working with, Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. That’s a lot of story real estate. I think last week we released 22 character posters. There’s only so many people that you can put in one film. And we have a really interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye. But I would say that patience is a virtue, and it’s a long play, not a short play.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.