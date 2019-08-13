Community Star Didn’t Know Which Avengers Movie Her Cameo Was In

By now, it’s well known the majority of Avengers: Endgame actors didn’t even know they were filming a funeral for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). It’s pretty typical for Marvel Studios and its creatives to remain pretty quiet about their properties but in some cases, the actors don’t even know what movie they’re filming. That’s most certainly the case with Community alum and social media sensation Yvette Nicole Brown.

The Russo Brothers have a history of sneaking in Community stars wherever they can, so it Brown was waiting on the call. Once she got it, they wouldn’t tell her if it was for Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame. In fact, she didn’t know which movie she was going to be in at all until she went to the theater and watched the movies herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Brown explains it, she was on set of ABC’s The Mayor at the time when Joe Russo shot her at a text asking what her schedule was looking like. The comedian instantly called her colleague back knowing it was her time for an MCU cameo.

“I was like, ‘I need next week off, because I’ve got to do this thing!’ And luckily, because Marvel is also under the Disney-ABC umbrella, they worked everything out and I was able to go to Atlanta for a couple of days and knock it out,” Brown tells CNN.

“I don’t dream that big,” the actor continues. “[But] after the Russos took over, I thought, ‘There’s a good chance.’ There’s a lot of people on Community, and there’s not enough movies for everybody to have a moment, so I was so excited that I got my chance.”

What’s been your favorite Community cameo in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.