Avengers: Endgame’s Reginald VelJohnson Talks His Cut Scene and Wanting to Work with the Russo Brothers Again

Back when Avengers: Endgame was dominating the box office in 2019, Marvel Studios decided to re-release the movie in theaters with a previously cut scene. The scene in question featured Die Hard and Family Matters star, Reginald VelJohnson, arriving at the scene of a building on fire as the Hulk shows up to save the civilians. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with VelJohnson about his new Planters ad, “A Nutty Christmas.” During the interview, we asked if he has any dream comic book movie roles, and he shared that he would love to work with Joe and Anthony Russo again.

“Well, I worked recently on the Avengers movie, not too long ago, and I played a fireman and it was kind of cool. And I enjoyed the Marvel people. I hope that they actually do something with them again … they do it very well. They have a unique sensibility about their work and the Russo Brothers, I enjoyed working with them and, hopefully, they’ll find something for me too. I don’t know if they can find a superhero that I could play, but I surely would do anything they wanted me to do because I enjoyed working with them,” VelJohnson shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When we suggested that VelJohnson would be great in a supervillain role, he replied, “Oh yeah, that’d be fun. I’d love to play a villain. Sure.” He continued, “The Russo Brothers were very, very well equipped to do what they do and I enjoyed working with them and whatever they wanted me to do, I would do because they have something with them being with the way they work. I like to work with directors who are adamant about what they do and enthusiastic and the Russo Brothers were very well all those things. And I would work with them anytime, anywhere, as any play.”

Back when VelJohnson’s scene was added to the Avengers: Endgame re-release, he spoke with ComicBook.com about the rollercoaster ride of emotions that came with having the scene cut and then put back in.

“I didn’t realize that, just heard it was the highest-grossing film,” VelJohnson said. “When I was asked to do it, I went to Atlanta. Did this job, and the Russo Brothers are really cool people. I want to work with them again man, they are the very best. You know, they deserve every accolade that they get. They know what they are doing.” He added, “My agent called me and said that they were interested in me … They wanted to call me on the phone and talk to me, so one of the … I forgot which Russo brother it was, but he called me on the phone, we talked a bit, he was admiring my work and whatnot, and he wanted to get me to do a part, so I said, ‘Hell yeah, let’s go do it!’”

Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.