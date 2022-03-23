Avengers Forever Gets a Digital Spinoff Series on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited has launched a new Avengers Forever four-part digital series as a companion to the ongoing title from writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kucher. The Marvel Unlimited exclusive version of Avengers Forever Infinity Comic is now available on the app from Aaron, artist Kev Walker, and colorist Dean White, while Aaron and Kucher’s Avengers Forever #1 lands March 28 on Marvel Unlimited. It typically takes three months before a new comic released to retailers arrives on the app. Marvel Unlimited’s Avengers Forever will roll out a new issue each week for its four-part run.

Avengers Forever Infinity Comic continues the story Aaron has told in Marvel’s main Avengers series, with the Multiversal Masters of Evil declaring war on the multiverse. An unknown character called Avengers Prime and his army of Deathloks have set out to warn other universes about this evil collection of villains.

“Avengers #50 lights the fire. Avengers Forever is the explosion that follows,” Jason Aaron explained ahead of Avengers Forever’s release. “A slam bang supernova of a megabomb that sends shockwaves across all of reality, to earth after earth that’s been defaced by the new Multiversal Masters of Evil, to the ruins of Asgard at the end of time, to an Avengers Tower that sits atop a bedrock of fallen gods at Infinity’s End. Along the way, we meet some new versions of Avengers we know, as well as witness the return of some dear old friends, in a series that will swing for the fences with each and every issue, as the Mightiest Heroes of all the Earths in the heavens look to assemble as never before.”

“Completely stoked to be working on Avengers Forever… In space no one can hear you scream. In alternate realities, no one can tell you ‘that doesn’t fit with continuity,’” Kuder said. “It is a huge blast to work together on this with Jason. The over-the-top nature of this, the craziness of the scope…that is, in my opinion, one of Jason’s strongest storytelling flexes. This is going to be a blast for anyone on this ride.”

The solicitation for Marvel Unlimited’s Avengers Forever #1 Infinity Comic is below.

AVENGERS FOREVER #1

Writer: Jason Aaron

Artist: Kev Walker

Colorist: Dean White

Editor: Tom Brevoort

Across the whole of creation, a war is being waged—between the Multiversal Masters of Evil, a collection of the greatest scourges in the Multiverse, and the forces of Avenger Prime, who leads an organized resistance against their destruction from Avengers Tower at the heart of the God Quarry. This…is AVENGERS FOREVER!