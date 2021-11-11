Avengers Forever Trailer Released By Marvel

Marvel Comics is taking fans on a tour of the multiverse in a trailer for Avengers Forever, an all-new ongoing series from writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder. Introducing new members of the Avengers from across the Marvel Multiverse, Avengers Forever spins out of the events of Avengers #750 serves as a sister series to Jason Aaron’s Avengers. A trailer released by Marvel hyping up Avengers Forever reveals new artwork by Aaron Kuder, and also gives a sneak peek at some of the alternate heroes getting the spotlight, including Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider.

One of the first images we see in the Avengers Forever trailer is a bloody and dismembered person crawling towards what looks like Mjolnir, Thor’s Asgardian hammer. However, the phrase engraved on Mjolnir has been changed to read, “Whoever Holds this Hammer, if they by Worthy Shall Possess the Power of All-Vengeance.” Since the flesh appears to be burnt from the character’s body, the hammer is surrounded by flames, and Mjolnir references “All-Vengeance,” we can assume this person is either a current or future Ghost Rider. Thus, this must take place on one of the many Earths in the Marvel Multiverse.

Marvel then recaps some of Jason Aaron’s previous comic runs, including X-Men: Schism, Thor, Original Sin, and War of the Realms, before concluding with a look at a Doctor Doom leading the Multiversal Masters of Evil. A group shot and presumably cover to Avengers Forever #1 feature the Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark, together with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes from across the multiverse. We also see Deathlok and Ghost Rider/Robbie Reyes working together to battle a swarm of Punisher War Machines.

One of the final images is a red demonic figure with Ant-Man, Deathlok and Ghost Rider in its grip. This is more than likely Mephisto, who is secretly behind the multiverse shenanigans and has been scheming in the background for much of Aaron’s Avengers run.

“Avengers #50 lights the fire. Avengers Forever is the explosion that follows,” Jason Aaron explained. “A slam bang supernova of a megabomb that sends shockwaves across all of reality, to earth after earth that’s been defaced by the new Multiversal Masters of Evil, to the ruins of Asgard at the end of time, to an Avengers Tower that sits atop a bedrock of fallen gods at Infinity’s End. Along the way, we meet some new versions of Avengers we know, as well as witness the return of some dear old friends, in a series that will swing for the fences with each and every issue, as the Mightiest Heroes of all the Earths in the heavens look to assemble as never before.”

“Completely stoked to be working on Avengers Forever… In space no one can hear you scream. In alternate realities, no one can tell you ‘that doesn’t fit with continuity,’” Kuder said. “It is a huge blast to work together on this with Jason. The over-the-top nature of this, the craziness of the scope…that is, in my opinion, one of Jason’s strongest storytelling flexes. This is going to be a blast for anyone on this ride.”

The multiverse adventures begin when Avengers Forever #1 goes on sale December 22nd.