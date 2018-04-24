Vin Diesel Wears Groot-Themed Jacket to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

The Avengers: Infinity War red carpet world premiere has given fans a lot to take in — including a pretty unique wardrobe choice from one of the film’s star.

Vin Diesel walked the red carpet at tonight’s premiere wearing a white bomber jacket with Groot-like twigs sticking out. You can check out a screenshot of it below.

When asked by the hosts of Marvel’s red carpet livestream about the jacket, Diesel had some very particular words about tree-themed ensemble.

“It’s just the Groot coming out of me. It’s the Groot coming out of my jacket.” Diesel explained. “I’m talking normal, and next thing you know, branches are growing out my chest. It’s crazy.”

But as it turns out, the jacket came about for a very particular reason — as a way to one-up his look from last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere.

“I gotta give credit to Paris, my stylist.” Diesel revealed. “Because the last time I was at a premiere, I was wearing stilts in London. But this Groot is a teenaged Groot, so we’re going to wait for the stilts until the next one.”

That topic of Groot’s age in Infinity War – and whether or not he really is the “real” Groot – has been a pretty frequent topic of conversation in recent months. Thankfully, Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn broke it all down a few months back.

“People are asking about how fast Groot grows, because in his appearance in the Infinity War trailer he was an ADOLESCENT (not a “teen” as has been reported in many places).” Gunn explained in a Facebook post last year. “This is exactly the same state of growth you see in the post credits scene of Vol. 2: Adolescent Groot.”

“Groot and humans do not grow at some exact exchange rate,” Gunn continued. “So, although two months seems to be about two years (as Baby Groot seems to behave roughly like a two year old), it is not fair to assume that every month is a year to Groot.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.