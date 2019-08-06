Major League Baseball Player Wears Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Glove

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are more than just the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga; they are more than just a massive box office milestone. Avengers 3 & 4 have affected the cultural zeitgeist on such a massive scale that even the sports world is showing Marvel major love.

Check how one Major League Baseball player is intimidating the competition, with very own Infinity Gauntlet-themed glove!

👀 @ItsbuccnJoe59 with the Avengers gauntlet glove for Players Weekend. This was…inevitable. pic.twitter.com/iaOrmkuJuu — Pirates (@Pirates) August 5, 2019

As you can see above, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove is letting his competition in the MLB know that he is the Mad Titan of the mound, with his own custom baseball glove patterned after Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War.

This is, ironically, one of the best looks the Pirates have had in the 2019 season. The team currently finds itself in the bottom of National League Central division, by wide margin. Still, Thanos took many losses before fulfilling his plan to get the Infinity Stones and bring balance to the universe – so I guess Musgrove is ready to get serious about conquering the league? It would’ve been cool if he released a video of himself retrieving the glove, while saying “Fine, I’ll do it myself!”

It can’t be overstated just what a merchandising win Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet has been for Marvel Studios. The classic Marvel Comics weapon took its time taking shape over te course of ten years and 20+ films of MCU storytelling, but Infinity War made the wait worth it. Admittedly, Thanos and the Infinity Stones played much less of a role in Avengers: Endgame, but that hasn’t lessened the Mad Titan’s prominence as a pop-culture icon. It’s going to be great seeing where else the Mad Titan and his Infinity Gauntlet pop up next.

…Or, in the case of this horrifying, can’t-unsee-it, Thanos bathing suit, maybe there should be some strict limits on how MCU characters get licensed?

