‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Nabs Massive Overseas Opening Day Box Office

The box office madness has already begun for Avengers: Infinity War, and it’s getting off to a great start overseas.

Infinity War has debuted overseas in 21 markets and has already brought in $39 million. That’s awfully impressive for a first day in a few select markets, and that will only grow as it hits North American theaters starting tonight. At the moment the film is still tracking for more than $225 million in North America, though it has a very good shot of surpassing that amount and breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ current record of $248 million (via THR).

For now, though Disney is saying it will be around the $210 million mark, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

If pre-sales are anything to go by, its chances of surpassing that record are quite good. Avengers: Infinity War has managed to pre-sell more tickets than Black Panther, which is big in and of itself, but it also sold more pre-sales than the last seven Marvel movies combined.

That means more than heavy hitters like Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War, and Ant-Man all-together. That’s impressive any way you slice it really, and odds are Marvel’s latest will break a few more records by the time it finishes its run in theaters.

Now, that doesn’t mean it will overcome the full domestic box office set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as that would be a tall order for any movie. The Force Awakens ended up bringing in around $936 million domestically, adding in another $1 billion-plus to hit a worldwide total of over $2 billion. Avengers: Infinity War might take some other records from it, but that one will likely stay firmly in Star Wars’ grasp.

The good news is Disney is perfectly fine with that, being that it owns both. Yeah, not a bad problem to have right?

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.