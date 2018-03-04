‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Actors Presenting At The Oscars

Avengers: Infinity War stars Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland will be among the Oscar presenters taking part in the 90th Oscars telecast, as confirmed by the official Academy Awards website.

Also on hand to present the golden trophies will be Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya and Black Panther star and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Neither actress has been confirmed as taking part in the galaxy-spanning Infinity War, which will assemble the entire shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Boseman, who plays Wakandan king T’Challa and the Black Panther, and Holland, who plays Queens high school student and rookie superhero Spider-Man, are among the ranks of Infinity War‘s expansive cast that includes pivotal cast members from Marvel’s biggest franchises, including Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Black Panther.

Black Panther standouts Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke, who portray Shuri, Okoye and M’Baku, respectively, can be spotted defending Wakanda in the Infinity War trailer, fighting alongside heroes like Chris Evans’ Captain America and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

The Avengers threequel bumped up its release date on Thursday, moving up one week from May 4 to April 27.

The move, according to directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo, comes so fans worldwide can experience the movie simultaneously.

Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya, also not confirmed to appear in Infinity War, is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as Chris Washington in Get Out.

Also taking part in this year’s ceremony will be Luke Cage star Mahershala Ali, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Moonlight.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will also be presenting, as will Academy Award winners Viola Davis (Suicide Squad) and Emma Stone (The Amazing Spider-Man).

This year’s nominees in various categories include The Dark Knight‘s Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Aquaman‘s Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Venom‘s Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Spider-Man‘s Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water).

Fox’s Logan earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Marvel Studios has earned one nomination this year with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 receiving a nomination for Visual Effects.

The 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live Sunday, March 4 at 8e|5p on ABC.

Black Panther is now playing. Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.