‘Infinity War’ Writers Hint Which Characters Play Bigger Roles in ‘Avengers 4’

The latest epic from Marvel Studios was packed with many of the superheroes who have dominated screens over the last decade, but there were some notable omissions. And even some who fans thought would play big parts were relegated to little more than supporting roles.

That was by design, according to Avengers: Infinity War co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The two spoke about the reduced roles of Captain America and Black Widow, both of who featured prominently in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, which they both wrote.

“I will say there is less Steve Rogers and Natasha than you might expect in this movie,” Markus told the Hollywood Reporter. “Because they are such hard-bitten people, when a threat comes, they stand there and they take the threat. They don’t crack. They don’t whimper. They don’t start talking about all their failed opportunities. So, there isn’t that much to explore, especially when you don’t have a lot of time. But there’s a lot later.”

Some characters, like Ant-Man, didn’t even show up in the film and they said there was a very good reason for that — even if it takes time before we find out what the reason actually is.

“When we get to this time next year, all will become clear,” said McFeely. “Ant-Man clearly had a specific requirement, which is he had an entire movie that is going to come between these two movies. Same thing with Captain Marvel, by the way. We looked at that as an opportunity, not as some sort of back-bend we had to do.”

“Also, Ant-Man the franchise is very light-hearted. It’s fun. It maybe even skews younger,” added Markus. “If we were to put Ant-Man in this extremely heavy movie, and then have to say to the guys who are making the Ant-Man movie, ‘Yeah, he went through hell, but now go ahead and have your little romp and we’ll pick it up afterwards,’ that’s why we have to really sort of manage your interconnections and go, ‘Let’s go and hold off so you can enjoy that without feeling a bad taste in your mouth.’”

Though they were asked about the absence of Hawkeye, the writers played coy so as not to tip anyone off about the character’s appearance in Avengers 4. Looks like we have to keep waiting on Clint Barton.

