‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Battle Scene To Blow ‘Civil War’ Airport Fight Away

No Marvel Cinematic Universe battle can top the airport sequence in Captain America: Civil War, right? Wrong!

Avengers: Infinity War will put the sequence which saw over a dozen Marvel heroes going head to head in combat to shame if the Russo Brothers’ exciting tease is any indication. Speaking to members of the press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, the sibling directors teased just how massive their epic feud would be in comparison to Captain America: Civil War‘s unforgettable showdown.

“We have an equivalent that’s like, if you had a comic book and you opened it up to your double panel, and then you fold it out, and then you folded it out again and again,” Joe Russo said, using his hands to demonstrate unfolding each of these pages.

It doesn’t stop there. “And then you got another comic book out and laid it next to it,” Anthony Russo added. That sounds like a comic which is selling for a lot more than $3.99.

Captain America: Civil War will, however, serve as a direct lead-in for Infinity War for several of the ensemble film’s characters.

Avengers: Infinity War isn’t coming to play games. “We’ll say this: we like mature storytelling,” Joe Russo said. “We like traumatic storytelling. We like intense storytelling. I think we appreciate conflict, and we appreciate stakes. Without stakes, it really isn’t a lot of value to the story. I think, if you look at the Marvel Universe as a whole, as a story that’s been told for 10 years, you can look at this as the climax. The stakes will be higher in this movie than they’ve ever been, times 10.”

If the Wakanda battle sequence in the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is any indication, the heroes will certainly have their hands full with a massive number of foes as Thanos, his Black Order, and a full batch of Outriders come to town. Catch a complete breakdown of the trailers release so far in ComicBook.com’s Shot by Shot video above!

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!