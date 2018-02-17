‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos’ Black Order Will Be Played By Familiar Voices

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige hints that the Children of Thanos will speak with recognizable voices when Avengers: Infinity War comes to theaters.

Fans so far have only gotten a few glimpses at the Children of Thanos, also known as the Black Order, in the film and so far they have yet to speak. Feige, however, tells Vulture that the Black Order’s voices are more than an afterthought for the film.

“There are interesting people doing the voices,” said Feige. “You’ll probably know when you see the movie.”

It seems like Feige has no current plans to announce these voices, so hearing them in theaters may be the first time anyone has a chance to identify them.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Black Order consists of Thanos’ right-hand man Corvus Glaive, the warrior Proxima Midnight who is married to Corvus, the cunning Ebony Maw, and the bruiser Cull Obsidian, called Black Dwarf in the comics. In the comics, the Black Order also had a powerful psychic member named Supergiant and later an additional member going by Black Swan, but neither character appears to be included in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Black Order in the Marvel Comics universe is made up of Thanos’ elite agents, the most vicious, brutal, and effective of his many minions. It is interesting that they have been referred to as the “Children of Thanos” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Gamora and Nebula were “daughters” of Thanos, perhaps indicating that they were also once members of the Black Order before going rogue in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.