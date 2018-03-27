New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Billboards Spotted In LA

A new Avengers: Infinity War billboard has been spotted with the Black Panther being plastered on its forefront.

Themed similarly to the new posters which released on Monday, the Avengers: Infinity War billboard features Black Panther, the Hulk, and Black Widow ahead of a green backdrop themed after the Soul Stone. The Infinity Stones, of course, will be in Thanos’ sight throughout the film and his hunt will serve as the film’s structure.

Check out the billboard in the tweet below.

“[Infinity] Stones serve the structure,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo told members of the press on the ensemble film’s set. “It’s the bedrock of the film.”

“It’s a key driver to the movie,” Joe Russo adds. “We have quite a few McGuffins in this movie that have different relationships to different people. Doctor Strange is the bearer of an infinity stone. He has been charged with protecting that infinity stone. There are a lot of characters that will come into direct conflict with Thanos.”

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

