‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Hooded Black Widow

Avengers: Infinity War gave Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow her most drastic Marvel Cinematic Universe makeover yet, trading her signature red hair and sleek body suit for some blond locks and a bulkier combat suit.

While marvel fans by and large liked the new look of Black Widow, some recent concept art of an alternative costume design for Avengers: Infinity War Black Widow had them loving the character’s classic look all over again! Well, if you liked the alternate designs for Widow you saw then, you’ll probably love the one we have to share today:

This concept art once again comes by way of Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park. This version of the costume adheres to the classic look more so than any of the other alternate designs for Widow’s new Infinity War suit, but turns the green vest into a full-on sleeveless hooded sweatshirt.

Park once again seems to ackowledge that his design concept didn’t quite match Widow’s story arc in Infinity War. Here’s what he posted about this piece of artwork:

“Here’s another concept version I painted up of Black Widow for Avengers: Infinity War. Again, she’s in hiding so hiding her red hair might be a good idea. Or just make it blonde 🙂 It’s always fun painting Scarlett Johansson.”

After Captain America: Civil War, Widow was marked as a fugitive along with the rest of Captain America’s Avengers team. When we catch up to them in Avengers: Infinity War, Cap’s “Secret Avengers” have been forced to carry out heroic missions while still dodging capture by General “Thunderbolt” Ross and the World Security Council. For Cap’s team to avoid detection, changing their appearance would highly necessary; therefore, Widow simply putting on a hoodie probably wouldn’t be enough of a disguise. As a master spy, Natasha would definitely have some better tricks than that up her sleeve…

