Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Relationships

Black Widow won’t have as much time for intimate relationships as she did in Avengers: Age of Ultron when Avengers: Infinity War rolls around.

Scarlett Johansson’s character has specifically been trained not to act on emotions, so Ultron was a bit of a surprise to see her pull back the curtain a bit. The actress opened up about her character’s future relationships while speaking to press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. While her past decisions will still be present, the looming threat of Thanos might call for a strictly business environment, even with a reunion involving Bruce Banner.

“Well, it’s been a long period of time and, again, I think Natasha’s not necessarily the kind of… I think she’s not a particularly sentimental person,” Johannson said. “And I think she understands that it’s been a period of time and they’ve both had their own experiences separate of one another and always have like a shared experience with one another but, again, a lot of time has passed and I think they both kind of made a sort of heroic decision the last time that they saw one another that they were that they were going to sacrifice their own personal desire for the greater good and that’s how they could move on.”

While Black Widow will have spent a lot of time with Captain America since the Sokovia Accords have forced them to operate under the radar together, the two have kept things strictly platonic. “Between the events of Civil War and now, Steve and Natasha have been together,” Johannson said. “That’s how we imagine it. And they’ve kind of been…they’ve been, sort of, flying under the radar but still taking care of business in the way that they know how to do and I think when we find them in this film…as it was explained to us by Joe and Anthony [Russo], they’re just a well-oiled machine. They, sort of, have a seamless communication between them. But they’re more hardened, I think. I think when you are working underground for such a long time and you don’t, not that they need to have any sort of back padding or recognition exactly, but I think that when you’re fighting for something that you know is important but is not being really recognized or supported by a larger organization, or even society as a whole, I think that takes a sort of toll on you. I think you get feelings about it anyway so it’s kind of where we find them.”

By the time Black Widow and Captain America arrive in Wakanda, as was being filmed during ComicBook.com’s time on set, the characters may have already encountered the Mad Titan. “They don’t make decisions emotionally. Especially, I think, Natasha. And so, like I said, they have a little taste of what is coming and I think they’re wary of what they’re up against.”

In the end, this is ensemble film will bring Black Widow together with characters she has never met before from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast members refuse to spoil which characters they interact with, though. “This film is really plot-heavy,” Johansson said. “There’s just a lot of people coming together. A lot of universes coming together. I actually think that in some ways, there’s not a lot of time to have feelings about what’s going on because we’re facing the greatest threat we ever have and that in itself is so much.”

