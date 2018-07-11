‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Full Blu-Ray Trailer Released

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming Blu-ray release of Avengers: Infinity War.

The Blu-ray set includes several special features, including deleted scenes and retrospective on a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the description released by Marvel:

“Box office history was made when Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” shattered all opening records, surpassed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in just 48 days, and remains the fourth highest-grossing film of all time. Now, the cinematic event ten-years in the making comes home Digitally on July 31 and Blu-ray on Aug. 14 with over two hours of bonus.

“Marvels’ Avengers: Infinity War” is a must-own addition to every in-home film collection and is packaged several ways so that fans get the most out of their viewing experience. Consumers who experience the ultimate showdown Digitally will join a 30-minute roundtable with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Jon Favreau, Joss Whedon, James Gunn, Ryan Coogler, Peyton Reed and Taika Waititi who reflect on how their movies contribute to the MCU’s larger storytelling adventure. The 4K Cinematic Universe Edition’s never-before-seen bonus material grants behind-the-scenes access to MCU members and features the memorable moments when characters first meet, the rationale behind some unexpected on-screen pair-ups, and a funny Super Hero gag reel. Featurettes explore the frighteningly powerful Thanos and two action-packed attempts to prevent his collection of all six Infinity Stones: the struggle on Titan and the massive battle in Wakanda. Deleted scenes and filmmaker commentary reveal even more on-set secrets from Marvel Studios’ monumental undertaking.”

Fans will note that the rumored “Thanos cut” that Thanos creator Jim Starlin had seemingly alluded to is not mentioned in the Blu-ray release’s description.

Are you excited to get Avengers: Infinity War on Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on Blu-ray on August 14th. You can learn more about the available options here.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.