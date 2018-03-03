First ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Opening Weekend Box Office Projections Released

There’s no one in the world who doubts that Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is going to slay at the box office; after all, this culmination of ten years of Marvel Cinematic Universe films may be the biggest movie milestone of our generation. No, the question isn’t if Avengers 3 is going to make a lot of money, it’s how much money will Marvel rake in?

After the unbelievable runaway success of Black Panther already this year, it seems that even Marvel Studios can still be surprised by just how well its films do. So, whatever estimates or assumptions may have once existed for Infinity War‘s earnings, those lines may have had to be entirely redrawn for a post-Black Panther reality.

Here’s how much Avengers: Infinity War is projected to make on opening weekend – as reported by Box Office Pro:

Domestic Opening Weekend: $200 million – $235 million

Domestic Total Gross: $490 million – $590 million

While the report won’t go into worldwide projections yet, there is mention of early estimates putting Avengers: Infinity War in the ring for a possible upset of the opening weekend record currently held by The Fate of the Furious ($443.2M overseas; $541.9M worldwide). Again, that’s not all that surprising considering that FotF was a pivotal installment in one of the world’s top movie franchises (the first since Paul Walker’s death), while Infinity War is a bonafide cinematic milestone and event, which pulls viewer interest from across 10 years of previous films.

The real question in all this is will Disney be able to outdo Disney. Right now, the record for domestic opening weekend is still held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248M), followed immediately by Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($220M). It’s mentioned that Jurassic World‘s $208.8M domestic opening may be an easier hurdle to get over.

Avengers: Infinity War will bring together the last ten years of MCU storylines, as the Mad Titan Thanos tries to gather the six Infinity Stones spread across the universe, to form the godly Infinity Gauntlet, with which he can remake the universe. We’ve recently gotten spoiler hints about major deaths in the film, and Marvel just yesterday announced that Infinity War will be released a week earlier, so that Marvel can debut the film simultaneously for fans all over the globe.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.