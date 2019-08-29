Avengers: Infinity War BTS Photo Reveals Josh Brolin Wearing Thanos Head

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were such worldwide phenomenons that Marvel fans are still obsessing over them. Now that both Infinity War and Endgame are on home release, fans have had the chance to scrutinize the films in even closer detail. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has kept the fires burning by supplying more and more looks behind the scenes of what it took to bring both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to the big screen.

Our latest look behind the curtain comes by way of Infinity War / Endgame directors The Russo Bros, who posted the following behind-the-scenes look at Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Brolin filming the now-iconic “Thanos vs. Tony” fight on Titan:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Thanos v. Tony… #InfinityWar A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Aug 29, 2019 at 8:05am PDT

The best thing about these behind the scenes looks is that they reveal some interesting new insights into what the Marvel movie-making process really looks like. In this case: it’s interesting to see that both Downey and Brolin were actually clothed in hilariously gaudy motion-capture suits and/or apparatus, with Brolin wearing the Thanos bust on a rig above his head, to help himself embody the Mad Titan, and help his co-star maintain proper line of sight for the scene.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen how funny Brolin actually looked in his Thanos rig, but this is a nice moment of Marvel movie nostalgia for fans to enjoy. Thanos has been one of the best CGI movie creations seen in recent memory, and both Brolin and the visual effects team at Marvel Studios are responsible for that success.

However, as Brolin himself previously revealed, his motion-capture setup for Thanos may have looked quite silly, but it came with one very clear benefit:

“Even though there’s a movement coach [on Avengers: Infinity War], and Terry Notary who is a great movement coach who is really good friends with Andy Serkis and that whole thing that they did in the mo-cap thing,” Brolin said. “That was great but I didn’t have to be in great shape. There were cheat days every day.”

For more great Avengers: Infinity War / Endgame BTS looks, click the link!

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021,Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.