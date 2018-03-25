‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Bucky’s New Costume Is a Call Back to ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

Avengers: Infinity War is giving many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s heroes new costumes — but one has a pretty clever parallel.

The Instagram account Accurate.MCU recently shared a photo, comparing the costume worn by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Infinity War to the one he wore in Captain America: The First Avenger. As you can see in the comparsion below, the two are pretty similar, with brown pants and boots, and a blue jacket which is buttoned asymmetrically.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been excited to see how Bucky factors into Infinity War, especially after his appearance in a certain post-credits scene. And in a way, this throwback costume appears to play somewhat of a role in the sort of new way that Stan approaches playing Bucky.

“I’ve been enjoying rediscovering him in the last few movies, including Infinity War.” Stan said during a panel last month. “Because he started out a certain way and then it was such a hard left with Winter Soldier, it was immediately like a whole different ballgame. So now it’s been fun going back a little bit and finding different things that we discovered in that early movie and putting them back in little by little, finding out where is he now.”

But even then, it sounds like Bucky will have a very specific role within the events of Infinity War, including having him share the screen with a select number of characters.

“It’s a lot of people. You stay in your lane and try not to bump into anybody.” Stan explained during a recent interview. “I’m sure there are a lot of parallels between real life and the relationships that are in the movie. People get to know each other for the first time and scope each other out, I guess. I don’t really know what I’m talking about because I have not read a script. I haven’t met even half the people in this cast yet. I’ve done a majority of my screen time with my friend Anthony Mackie who couldn’t be here because he had to have one of those Cuban cigars for all the effort that he’s making on wires.”

What do you think about Bucky’s throwback duds? Are you excited to see how he factors into Infinity War? Sound off in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27th.