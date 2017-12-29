‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Calendar Gives New Look At Main Characters

More promotional material for Avengers: Infinity War is starting to surface, and the latest bit gives fans their best glimpse at some of the main players from the film.

An Infinity War branded calendar shows several of the Marvel characters who will be appearing the movie, giving fans an up-close look at their latest iterations. Fans have already seen a great deal of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Gamora, Thor, and Doctor Strange, but they haven’t seen as much of Captain America, Star-Lord, Teen Groot, and Rocket Raccoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Cap is sporting a beard here, his hair is more clean-cut than the version seen in the trailer, suggesting that he gets a haircut at some point in the film. Also, Teen Groot is still holding his game device and seems pretty peeved at someone trying to take it away. Star-Lord and Rocket seem not much different from their escapades in Guardians Vol. 2, but the most surprising thing here is Thor.

While fans have seen Thor sporting his eye patch in the Infinity War trailer, here he still has both eyes fully intact. Either that means that he gets his eye back at some point or more likely the calendar was just produced before Thor: Ragnarok released, and made sure to keep the lid on that particular spoiler.

You can view the calendar in the image above.

A new image recently surfaced showing the Guardians first run-in with Thor, picking him up somewhere in space. He seems to be in rough shape, suggesting that things quickly went south after Thor and crew ran into Thanos’ ship in the after credits scene in Thor: Ragnarok.

Hopefully, we’ll find out more soon, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the trailer for Infinity War on repeat.

Avengers: Infinity War currently holds a 4.39 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote in here.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

