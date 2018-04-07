‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Footage Shows Captain America and Bucky’s Reunion

One of the most celebrated relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came back together again in the latest footage from Avengers: Infinity War.

The last time that Captain America and Bucky “The Winter Soldier” Barnes were together was in the post-credits scene of Captain America: Civil War. The events of that film brought to light the fact that Bucky still had trigger words programmed into his psyche from his time as a Hydra assassin. After the conflict surrounding the death of the King T’Chaka of Wakanda was resolved, Captain America was allowed to bring Bucky to Wakanda where he could be deprogrammed.

Black Panther picked up on that thread in its post-credits scene. That film showed Bucky emerging from a tent in Wakanda where he was greeted by children as “the White Wolf.” Black Panther’s sister, Shuri, also checked in on Bucky to see how he was doing, suggesting she had been instrumental in his deprogramming.

The latest Avengers: Infinity War footage finally shows Captain America reuniting his best friend. The footage shows the Avengers assembling in Wakanda and Cap and Bucky meeting face-to-face, presumably for the first time since Bucky was left in Wakanda. Captain America asks Bucky how he’s been, and Bucky replies that he’s “not bad, for the end of the world,” a glib reference to Thanos and the Black Order’s invasion of Wakanda.

Sebastian Stan, the actor who plays Bucky Barnes, commented on this reunion during a visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

“It went by fast,” Stan said of the moment. “It felt pretty natural. We weren’t milking the moment or anything. It is what it is. I think the urgency of the circumstance that we find ourselves in kind of makes things go a little bit quicker.”

