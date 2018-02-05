Marvel

The Internet Reacts to Captain America’s New Shield in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot

Tonight, a new Avengers: Infinity War TV spot aired during the Super Bowl, and it looks like one

Tonight, a new Avengers: Infinity War TV spot aired during the Super Bowl, and it looks like one update from Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) is earning quite a reaction.

The teaser gave fans their first look at Captain America’s new shield in action, after it was confirmed via a leaked toy photo earlier this week.

The shield seems to have a Wakandan-esque design, which definitely provides an update from the star-spangled shield Steve carried in previous MCU outings. And judging by recent hints, it sounds like Black Panther’s Shuri (Letita Wright) could be the one who gives it to him.

“It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them,” Wright recently told ComicBook.com. “I can’t say who but it was amazing.”

It’s safe to say that Captain America’s new shield has garnered a lot of responses online, from excitement to dissapointment. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

