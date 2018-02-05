The Internet Reacts to Captain America’s New Shield in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot

Tonight, a new Avengers: Infinity War TV spot aired during the Super Bowl, and it looks like one update from Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) is earning quite a reaction.
The teaser gave fans their first look at Captain America’s new shield in action, after it was confirmed via a leaked toy photo earlier this week.
The shield seems to have a Wakandan-esque design, which definitely provides an update from the star-spangled shield Steve carried in previous MCU outings. And judging by recent hints, it sounds like Black Panther’s Shuri (Letita Wright) could be the one who gives it to him.
“It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them,” Wright recently told ComicBook.com. “I can’t say who but it was amazing.”
It’s safe to say that Captain America’s new shield has garnered a lot of responses online, from excitement to dissapointment. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
@Sir_Hurizzel
NEW SHIELD WHO DIS?! #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/U3DgFNNugS— Chidden Nuddet (@Sir_Hurizzel) February 5, 2018
@ezzrl
captain america’s dual shield ? https://t.co/ZktYQM9fmw— ezry (@ezzrl) February 5, 2018
@harryflow3r
NOT A FAN OF CAPTAIN AMERICA’S NEW SHIELD— harry ? (@harryflow3r) February 5, 2018
@traceyfanclub
captain america peeping his new shield pic.twitter.com/aVNyz0YvaP— academy award nominated film baby driver (@traceyfanclub) February 5, 2018
@joedunn721
I dislike Captain America’s new shield with the same passion that I love his beard. ?— Joe Dunn (@joedunn721) February 5, 2018
@britlovesmusic
Not a fan of Captain America’s baby shield but HOLY SHIT I NEED IT NOWWWWWWWWW #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/UkjSvAhICh— Brittany (@britlovesmusic) February 5, 2018
@CarolynsGeekOut
My gender is Captain America and his new shield. https://t.co/TChtNRvMZ6— Carolyn’s Porg Needs a Name (@CarolynsGeekOut) February 5, 2018
@mid_amb
Wait…did captain America have wakandan tech as a shield??— hype jenkins (@mid_amb) February 5, 2018
Bruh. https://t.co/xZCS0IyAST
@callme_elgrande
The Captain America tiny wrist shield things…. pic.twitter.com/3K2ap7LfxG— Mason Veal (@callme_elgrande) February 5, 2018
@AlexRoig_NTTB
Captain America drinking a juice box with his new shield. #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/LeEzJzK5f0— Alex Roig (@AlexRoig_NTTB) February 5, 2018