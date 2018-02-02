Marvel

‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The Internet Reacts to Captain America’s New Shield

Information about Avengers: Infinity War is gradually coming to light, and the latest update is earning a pretty profound reaction amongst fans.

Earlier today, a leaked photo of Infinity War‘s Marvel Legends figures gace everyone their first look at the new shield carried by Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

The biggest takeaway seems to be the shield’s Wakandan-esque design, which definitely provides an update from the star-spangled shield Steve carried in previous MCU outings. And judging by recent hints, it sounds like Black Panther’s Shuri (Letita Wright) could be the one who gives it to him.

“It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them,” Wright recently told ComicBook.com. “I can’t say who but it was amazing.”

It’s safe to say that Captain America’s new shield has garnered a lot of responses online, ranging from excitement to confusion (to disappointment that the secret was revealed this early). Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

