‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The Internet Reacts to Captain America’s New Shield

Information about Avengers: Infinity War is gradually coming to light, and the latest update is earning a pretty profound reaction amongst fans.

Earlier today, a leaked photo of Infinity War‘s Marvel Legends figures gace everyone their first look at the new shield carried by Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

The biggest takeaway seems to be the shield’s Wakandan-esque design, which definitely provides an update from the star-spangled shield Steve carried in previous MCU outings. And judging by recent hints, it sounds like Black Panther’s Shuri (Letita Wright) could be the one who gives it to him.

“It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them,” Wright recently told ComicBook.com. “I can’t say who but it was amazing.”

It’s safe to say that Captain America’s new shield has garnered a lot of responses online, ranging from excitement to confusion (to disappointment that the secret was revealed this early). Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Cap’s new shield reminds me of the Post-Secret Wars shield he uses but with a Wakandan design — terry loves yogurt (@BillyFromLA) February 1, 2018

captain America’s new shield looks bitchin’ https://t.co/NWZyURATTa — ELJAE L. (@eljaelee) February 2, 2018

now we know why t’challa wanted steve to have his shield back bc this one is ugly as hell https://t.co/EqLc4Jjdge — aspiring bachelor contestant (@goalietandem) February 2, 2018

Caps new Wakanda-like shield on steroids in #InfinityWar ??? pic.twitter.com/l30buKrWsV — 天草 四郎 時貞 (@ObiLEWKenobi) February 1, 2018

I’m a huge Captain America fan but I am not a fan of the new shield he will use for Infinity Wars. — Chad Brown (@ChadillacB_15) February 1, 2018

Apparently people are freaking out over that pic of a new Capt America toy and his shield. King T’Challa said “Get that man a shield” and they did. That’s all there is to it. Steve’s shield is probs at the Avengers compound with Tony. — NicoleyO???? (@Nicoley_O) February 2, 2018

It looks like Captain America will have a new shield in Infinity War. I don’t know how I feel about it because it’s not circular…but get that man his shield. pic.twitter.com/5dRgrr92YH — ™Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) February 1, 2018

Cap’s new shield is very Wakandan! :3 Doesn’t look aerodynamic to me, though. https://t.co/Z2TeZHADub — ?WONDER LION? (@Lionel_Layton) February 2, 2018

