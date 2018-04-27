The Internet Has Lots to Say About Bucky and Captain America’s ‘Infinity War’ Reunion

Avengers: Infinity War is here, and the movie made good on its promise to upend the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The blockbuster followed the Mad Titan as Thanos pursued his goal of completing the Infinity Gauntlet, and it brought together all of the MCU's heroes. Still, some team-ups were bigger than others, and audiences were eager to see Captain Americameet up with Bucky Barnes in this film. And, as you can see below, the Internet isn't missing any opportunity to read into the reunion.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You've been warned.

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you know how Bucky makes his grand entrance into the film. The character is seen walking through the Wakandan palace shortly after Captain America arrives with his team. After Bruce Banner embarrasses himself before King T'Challa, Steve makes a beeline for Bucky as the former assassin smiles at his friend.

Can you hear that sound? It was the noise of a thousand fangirls squealing over the adorable reunion.

The friends hugged one another shortly before Bucky admitted he was doing alright these days despite the end of the world being upon them. Steve refrained from saying anything else during the scene, but fans were ready to read into the scene and share their frustrations with how brief it was.

Given the cast for Avengers: Infinity War, fans were not expecting the pair's reunion to be expansive, but many had hoped it would be more in-depth than what they got. A smile and a bro-tastic hug are great, but plenty of fans wanted to get more insight into Bucky's recovery. Yes, the post-credits scene after Black Panther did confirm Bucky was out of cryo, but many within the Marvel fandom had hoped the hero would get a moment to speak with Steve Rogers about his recovery.

Obviously, that didn't happen in this film. The soldiers were thrust into battle before any heart-to-heart could go down, and Avengers: Infinity War did end with Bucky turning into ash. The surprising kill did little to appease Captain America diehards, but those fans admit they are grateful for what they did get of the duo's bromance. And, as you can see in the slides below, the Internet hasn't been afraid to share their own takes of how the pair's reunion should have gone.

