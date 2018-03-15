‘Captain Marvel’ Will Be In ‘Avengers 4’, Not ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be in the untitled Avengers 4 but won’t be a player in the already packed Avengers: Infinity War.

While Joe Russo was quick to share with press that he had been working with the character on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, the co-director of the ensemble flick was speaking of her appearance in the follow-up film releasing a year later. “If it’s not, it is official now,” Joe Russo said. “I think Captain Marvel’s got a great outfit in this film.”

While Joe Russo’s comments seem to imply Captain Marvel will be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War, Disney has confirmed to ComicBook.com that his comments at San Diego Comic Con were more in line with the plans for the character. “She is not in Avengers 3,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in July, months after the set had been opened to select members of the press.

Still, the Russo Brothers take a delicate approach to handling characters such as Captain Marvel as they did with Black Panther and Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “Again, just how we feel about those characters, and what we want their expression to be,” Joe Russo said. “Then, when the next writer, as I’m using this analogy between comic books/director picks it up, they pick it up where they want to pick it up, and they take it where they want to go with it.”

Each filmmaker will inevitably leave their stamp on characters.

“I haven’t seen a lot of blow back from the way that people retell,” Joe Russo went on. “Look at the f—ing views for the Thor: Ragnarok trailer! Taika [Waititi]’s point of view is really clear in that movie, and people went crazy. I don’t think you’re looking at it going, ‘Well, geez. That’s not a hand-off from the Dark World tone, or from the first Thor tone.’ I think you’re responding to the fact that it’s a reinvention of the character.”

Instead of debuting in Avengers: Infinity War, it appears Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will save her first cinematic appearance her self-titled film arriving in March of 2019, before appearing once again alongside her inevitable Avengers pals in the fourth Avengers film in May of 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.