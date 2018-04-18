‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Josh Brolin Confirms Scenes With Captain Marvel

The details of Avengers: Infinity War have been kept under lock and key by the filmmakers in an attempt to surprise audiences when the movie premieres. But there’s been a ton of confusion over the supposed appearance of Captain Marvel.

And while the latest word is that Brie Larson is being held back for the untitled Avengers sequel coming out next year, Thanos actor Josh Brolin revealed he has filmed scenes with Larson during an interview with Total Film.

“I thought, ‘What the [frick] am I doing here?’ Because you’re in a onesie, man,” Brolin said. “You’ve got to walk around in a onesie and imagine yourself as an actor with some impact. It starts messing with your head.

“I’m Josh, who’s got dots on him, and a onesie, and a helmet can, and I’ve got Scarlett right there, and I’ve got Brie, and Don Cheadle, and Hemsworth, and Chris Evans, and Downey… I’m sitting there and I’m looking like I look, which is not 700lb and purple and eight feet tall. I mean, I’m feeling about as far from Jason Statham as one can feel at that moment, and yet I’m acting like I feel 10 times what Jason Statham is. I’m the man!”

Now, this is interesting because directors Anthony and Joseph Russo have been so coy about the plots for these next two movies, to the point where we don’t even know if Thanos will be in Avengers 4. It seems like a given, but it’s not been confirmed either way.

So it’s unclear which movie Brolin was referring to on this shoot, and if it’s Avengers: Infinity War, that means an epic confrontation is in the works.

The Russo Brothers first stated Brie Larson would debut as Captain Marvel in the upcoming film before backtracking and saying they cut that out. Who knows how truthful they’re being, though, because Larson was on set filming scenes.

So either Thanos continues to plague the heroes in the upcoming Avengers 4, which seems likely, or Captain Marvel DOES debut in Avengers: Infinity War and the Russos were just trying to put the cat back in the bag.

We know which one we’d prefer is true.

The way Thanos is being presented as the end all, be all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Earth’s Mightiest sure could benefit from Carol Danvers’ help.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres April 27th.

Do you think we’ll finally get to see the debut of Captain Marvel next week? Be sure to tell us your theory in the comments!

