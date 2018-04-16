‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Be Partially Censored in Indonesia

Avengers: Infinity War may be one of the most eagerly-anticipated films of all time, but audiences in Indonesia will be seeing a slightly different version of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film than the rest of the world — one that’s even minutes shorter due to censorship.

Reported by Kompas.com, the online portal for the Indonesian national newspaper Kompas, the run time of Avengers: Infinity War for Indonesian theaters clocks in at 149 minutes, seven minutes shy of the film’s official 156-minute duration. The information comes from Indonesia’s Film Censorship Institute (LSF). LSF Chairman Ahmad Yani Basuki told Kompas that while he didn’t know specifically what was being censored, he did sign off on the censorship process.

“I have not seen it yet, which is my signature indeed, I do not know exactly what was revised to this movie yes … The point in general [is that] many films are revised,” he said.

He also went on to explain that their censorship takes into consideration age classifications for viewers. Avengers: Infinity War is classified for ages 13 years and older in Indonesia, an age grouping that usually results in violence within films being censored. The LSF chairman indicated that Marvel films often contain violence that, something that the censors break down into dialogue-based violence and scene-based violence.

However, with only seven minutes being trimmed from Avengers: Infinity War, it’s hard to figure out what, specifically is being censored. As we’ve seen from the trailers and other footage from the upcoming film, there are several moments that may have action that could fall under the violence guidelines by the LSF. It’s also interesting to note that the chairman hasn’t actually seen the film — not entirely surprising given Marvel Studios‘ extreme secrecy around Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War won’t be the first Marvel film to be censored for audiences outside the United States, though. Earlier this year, Black Panther was slightly censored for audiences in India. In that film, the word “Hanuman” was censored during a scene between T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) when M’Baku was hailing his god and says, “glory to Hanuman.” In the case of Black Panther, the word was simply muted with the audio briefly dropping out and it not appearing in subtitles as Hanuman is a popular deity in Hinduism and there may have been concerns about the reference being culturally offensive.

Whatever was cut out of Avengers: Infinity War, Indonesian audiences will get to see the film in just a few weeks. Indonesia is one of a few countries that will debut the film on April 25 ahead of the regular worldwide release date of April 27.

