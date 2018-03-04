New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Character Poster Promo Art

New promotional artwork featuring several key characters from Avengers: Infinity War has appeared online.

The character artwork showing off Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch had previously appeared online. Now she’s joined by five other members of the Avengers.

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is shown flying high in his Model Prime armor, with his arm cannon ready to fire. Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is featured in his new Iron Spider armor. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), the king of Wakanda, is standing claws out and ready for battle. A shieldless, bearded Captain America (Chris Evans) is charging forward. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stands in an aura of lightning. Take a look below.

This is just the latest piece of Avengers: Infinity War promotional art to appear online. Another poster showed the heroes and Thanos together, and another showed Thanos with his Black Order.

Avengers: Infinity war just had its release date moved up. The first box office projections for the film suggest a record-breaking opening weekend is in store.

Avengers: Infinity War brings the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy together to battle Thanos and the Black Order. The film’s possible runtime was recently revealed and, if accurate, would make Avengers: Infinity War the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

This isn’t too surprising to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans since Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 sequel will pay off every plot thread in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Iron Man movie.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” director Joe Russo said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.