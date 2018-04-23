‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Chris Hemsworth Says He’ll Appear On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ For One Reason

It’s your move, Jimmy Kimmel! It seems you have provoked the slumbering beast that is Chris Hemsworth. Today, the two celebs have been passing barbs on Twitter, and the Marvel superstar just came up with the perfect mic drop to make Kimmel cower.

Yes, that’s right. Hemsworth will go on the late-night host’s show, but he will only do so to get some sweet, sweet revenge.

For those of you unaware, Hemsworth and Kimmel have been involved in a good-natured spat on social media. It all began when the Thor actor was said to have taken Ben Affleck’s place as Matt Damon’s best friend. Affleck said that was fine since his new bestie is Kimmel. The host made a joke about Thor, Hemsworth answered, and now — well, the Marvel actor says he will go on Jimmy Kimmel Live despite threatening to cancel.

You know what, @jimmykimmel … I’m coming on your show now just to upset you. https://t.co/17EZAlIFQj — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 22, 2018

“You know what, Jimmy,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “I’m coming on your show now just to upset you.”

Talk about some kingly diplomacy. Odin would be proud, right?

Earlier today, Hemsworth had jokingly told Kimmel he would be skipping out on the host’s special Avengers-centric show this week. Kimmel said it would be fine as Hemsworth’s refusal to show up on Jimmy Kimmel Live would give him another thing in common with Damon. The sly dig clearly damaged something in the Thor star, so fans will get to see how this beef gets dealt with on-air later this week.

Of course, the whole back-and-forth was done in jest. Kimmel’s take on Damon has been a long-running one, and he even poked at the actor for his appearance in Thor: Ragnarok last year.

“Not only didn’t he get to become Robin, he’s like begging for little bit parts in Thor,” Kimmel told Affleck when he asked whether Damon was interested in joining any superhero franchise. “He’s like Loki Jr. in Thor.”

