‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Chris Hemsworth Says Contractually He’s Done Playing Thor

After having starred in three solo Thor films and four separate Avengers films, Chris Hemsworth‘s contract with Marvel Studios has been fulfilled. What that means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain, but the actor is no longer legally obligated to appear in any future films.

“Contractually, right now — yeah, this is it. I’m done. I won’t be playing the character again,” Hemsworth confirmed to USA Today.

In some ways, this news comes as a relief to the actor, but with the MCU having been a regular part of his life for the better part of a decade, the uncertainty also comes with anxiety.

“It’s sort of a scary thought,” Hemsworth confessed. “This really seemed like this never-ending thing. And now it’s potentially finishing.”

The solo Thor movies have been one of the weak links in the franchise, as his adventures separate from the rest of the Avengers resulted in both poorer financial and critical reception. Last November’s Thor: Ragnarok, however, completely changed all preconceived notions of the character, with Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi cracking the code on what made the character so compelling.

“I felt like we re-invented him,” Hemsworth pointed out. “There is a bigger platform now to continue if we want to.”

While he is no longer obligated to play the character, the above comments seem to imply he’d be interested in working with Waititi again in the future. Given the success the Russo brothers have had with Captain America, it seems entirely possible that a recurring partnership with a filmmaker and a character can repeatedly result in success.

Whether Marvel Studios is interested in another Thor film, on the other hand, is another question without an answer.

“[Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige] said, ‘Look, we just have to concentrate on [Avengers] now,’” Hemsworth shared of the possibility of more solo Thor films. “So who knows? There are 76 cast members in these two Avengers films. They will be the biggest films of all time, far bigger than my character. It’s a conversation for further down the road, if it was going to happen.”

Given that Feige has previously stated that Avengers 4 will give audiences a “finale,” there’s also the possibility that Thor might not survive into the next phase of the MCU, regardless of what Hemsworth wants to see of the character. The only current certainty is that Hemsworth wants to take a well-deserved break.

“I want to slow down for a minute and make some decisions on a rested brain,” Hemsworth admitted.

You can next see Thor in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4.

[H/T USA Today]