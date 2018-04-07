Spider-Man Swings Into Action in New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clip

A new clip from Avengers: Infinity War has surfaced online, which puts Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) at the center.

The clip, which you can check out above, adds some context to a few of the Spider-Man shots in early Infinity War trailers. After Peter gets his Spidey Sense that the alien spaceship is in the sky, he taps on the shoulder of Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), asking for him to create some kind of distraction so he can get out of the school bus. Ned panics, turning everybody’s attention to the spaceship, as Peter stays behind.

Peter puts on a sort of wrist bands, which allows him to shoot a web to a nearby window and escape from it. He then puts his Spider-Man mask on, before swinging under the bridge.

Besides just being new footage from the highly-anticipated film, this particular clip is interesting for several reasons. For one thing, the scene gives just enough of that awkward high school humor that fans grew to love in Spider-Man: Homecoming, particularly in the inclusion of Ned. And to an extent, the clip appears to showcase how Peter’s new technology operates, as it doesn’t look like those wrist bands were used in that way in Homecoming.

Even then, there are still plenty of questions related to Spider-Man that Infinity War still needs to answer. While we know that the film will bring a version of the Iron Spider suit onscreen, the existing promotional material seems to present the suit and its various features in completely different contexts.

Either way, fans are pretty excited to see the next outing of the young web-slinger, and to see how he grows as a hero beyond Homecoming.

“I think that the journey that Peter goes through in Homecoming definitely affects who he’s going to be in subsequent movies,” Homecoming director Jon Watts explained. “You know, I wanted [Homecoming] to feel like the first step towards this big grand hero’s journey. I mean, he’s the best superhero, so I want to spend some real time with him and watch him grow up.”

What do you think of the latest Avengers: Infinity War clip? Are you excited to see how Spider-Man factors into the film?

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.