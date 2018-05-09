Conan O’Brien Takes Credit For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Box Office Success

To say that Avengers: Infinity War is successful is an understatement. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film is smashing box office records, even crossing the $1 billion mark in record time. Now, Conan O’Brien wants Marvel to know who is responsible for the achievement — him.

The TV host took to Twitter this weekend to hilariously declare that he’s the reason the film is doing so well at the box office all because he told a neighbor to see it. You can check out the Tweet below.

I told my neighbor Greg to check out “Avengers: Infinity War” and now I see it’s breaking box office records so YOU’RE WELCOME, MARVEL. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 5, 2018

While we’re sure neighbor Greg’s $9.16 — the average price of a movie ticket according to Deadline — didn’t hurt, it’s a far cry from the $450.8 million Infinity War has brought in at the domestic box office so far. While the film did bring in a little bit less than the $120 million it was expected to this weekend, the film is still the second-fastest film to cross the $400 million mark ever at the domestic box office, and with the film still early in its theatrical run, many are wondering if the film might break the $2 billion mark.

Even if O’Brien can’t really take credit for the movie’s incredible box office success, one could argue that he does play at least a small role. The cast of the movie appeared on his talk show Conan ahead of the film’s opening as part of press for the film, though instead simply promoting the Marvel Studios film, the appearance gave viewers a bit of food for thought. Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira, and Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on the show devolved into an awkwardly hilarious and borderline TMI comparison of the men of the MCU to different meats.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.