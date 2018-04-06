Official ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Artwork Revealed For D23

Later this month, fans will get to see the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Infinity War, as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes collide with the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the Disney twenty-three magazine will offer readers a behind-the-scenes look at how the film came to fruition, featuring all-new artwork from Ryan Meinerding, which you can see below.

Learn more about The Road to #InfinityWar and check out exclusive art work in the @DisneyD23 Summer Movie Spectacular! https://t.co/kZRA3lGnFn pic.twitter.com/PnzgqqVj4Q — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 5, 2018

In the issue, “Go inside the thrilling ride that will be Avengers: Infinity War with Directors Anthony & Joe Russo—along with Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, and Sebastian Stan. And exclusively for Disney twenty-three, enjoy the stunning artwork featuring 14 characters heading into a battle, ‘The Road to Infinity War—10 Years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,’ by Marvel’s Ryan Meinerding.”

The above image isn’t the only insight into the MCU fans will receive, as the issue will also offer fans a tease of what to expect from July’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Included in the magazine, “Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed reveals he had a special visit from exterminators after finishing the first Ant-Man, while the hilarious Evangeline Lilly talks about playing it cool with co-star Paul Rudd.”

While there’s no doubt that Infinity War will be a success, the degree of that success is still being pondered. Current projections are estimating that it could take in more than $200 million in its opening weekend, which would put it in the realm of Marvel’s The Avengers‘ and Black Panther‘s opening weekend numbers.

The last Avengers film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, fell shy of that number by just a few million, despite that film promising to introduce new heroes in addition to those audiences were familiar with.

Fans will witness the adventure unfold when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

