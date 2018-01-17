The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ LEGO Sets Appear To Include A ‘Defenders’ Easter Egg

Earlier this weekend, the full LEGO sets featuring toys from the Avengers: Infinity War line began to surface online. Now that the internet has had its chance for a closer look, one of the sets may have spoiled a potential crossover between the movie and Netflix aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Potential spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.

Looking upon the LEGO set that features Doctor Strange, Spider-Man — complete with his Iron Spider suit — and Iron Man taking on Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian outside of the Sanctum Sanctorum.

But thanks to eagle-eyed viewers, there’s definitely an Easter Egg from The Defenders included in the set.

Outside of the Sanctum Sanctorum, there’s a newsstand of sorts and the newspaper displayed is an issue of the New York Bulletin, made famous as the employer of Karen Page and the late Ben Urich in the Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only that, but the headline and front-page image can be made out. The headline reads “Crime Floods The Streets” while the image is a simple black and red graphic that shows a red LEGO minifig with horns and a billy club. Fans that have been keeping up with the Netflix shows know that’s none other than Ol’ Hornhead himself: Daredevil.

Of course, at the end of the day, this could very well just be a neat Easter Egg that the toymakers over at LEGO decided to include in the set. Or may — just maybe — we might actually get the long-awaited crossover between movies and Netflix that fans have been longing for.

Next up on the slate for Marvel Studios is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, which is tabbed for release in just over a month on February 16, 2018. After that, the MCU powers full steam ahead towards Infinity War, a movie dubbed the “culmination” of the past ten years by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.