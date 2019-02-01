Did One Marvel Hero Really Survive ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

It is time to face the facts, guys. A lot of your favorites didn’t make it out of Avengers: Infinity War alive — and that hurts. The long-awaited movie made good on its promise to turn the MCU around, but few had expected the franchise to off so many of its heroes through Thanos. However, one of those poor heroes may not be a dead as fans think.

For that, well — you have the princess of Wakanda to thank. Shuri is the real MVP in most situations like this.

If you have seen the third Avengers film, you will know that Thanos does away with a fair share of MCU icons. The guy murders both Loki and Heimdall within the film’s first scene, and it just gets worse from there. In his bid to get all the Time Stones, Thanos sacrifices Gamoras life to earn the Soul Stone, and he kills Vision by ripping the Mind Stone from his head. But, if Shuri did what fans know she can, then there may be a back-up of Vision around.

Before Vision gets bodied by Thanos, the artificial human tries to separate himself from the Mind Stone in a less lethal fashion. Vision and the rest of Captain America’s rogue squad went to Wakanda in hopes that Shuri could take the gem out while keeping Vision’s mind preserved. Their timing was off as they arrived just as the Black Order did, giving Shuri little time to get her procedure underway. The battle raged as Earth’s heroes defended Wakanda’s borders while the Dora Milaje protected Shur in the palace. And, if you were watching closely, you could see what appears to be Shuri downloading parts of Vision onto a projected file.

Unfortunately, the genius was unable to do everything she needed to before Corvus Glaive came to stop her, but a split-second scene shows why Shuri may still save the day. Yes, Vision was killed when he went to fight, but Shuri appeared to close the file she was copying Vision on to and pocketed it before taking a shot at Corvus. Shuri was smacked away by the Black Order member, but she may have saved some portion — if not all — of Vision’s matrix mind before that happened. And, if that is the case, then Vision can be rebuilt even though he lacks the power of the Mind Stone.

Hopefully, the whole process doesn’t go the way Ultron did though…

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.