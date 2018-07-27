‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scene Reveals Secret Coded Messages

With Marvel Studios‘ crossover epic hitting digital platforms next week, fans are starting to get a look at the deleted scenes from Avengers: Infinity War, including a pivotal one featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the scene, Star-Lord and Drax argue over the Earthling’s obsession with KISS, particularly the song “New York Groove” which has been playing on repeat on Peter Quill’s Zune. The argument is heightened with the discovery of secret coded messages, which have been ignored for many hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s another hilarious clip featuring the Guardians’ trademark banter and bickering, and you can watch it in the video player courtesy of EW above.

The best part of this deleted scene is probably when Drax reveals his reasons for ignoring the messages they received:

“You said if it was yellow let it mellow, brown flush it down. Those were your orders.”

Clearly, Drax got his orders confused in an effort to save money on their ship’s water bill.

The scene does explain how the Guardians learned of Thanos’ travels to Titan, as Nebula warned them that he would be returning to his home planet to regroup with the Black Order after acquiring the Soul Stone.

Given the momentum and pacing of Avengers: Infinity War, it’s easy to see why this scene was cut out. While it is usually funny to see Star-Lord and Drax argue with each other, this took place at a point where the plot was pushing the Avengers toward the final conflict with Thanos and his forces, both on Titan and in Wakanda. Pausing for yet another scene of heroes regrouping, which we already saw between Iron Man’s and Captain America’s separate groups, might have been too much of a lull.

This is the latest bit from the special features that Marvel has released lately, which also included an extended look at the fight scene with Thanos on Titan.

There’s also a featurette that goes behind the scenes of Marvel’s biggest crossover yet with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who provide some insight into the daunting task of crafting this huge epic.

Keep your eye out for more special features that will be available in one single package when the movie finally is released for home video.

Avengers: Infinity War will be available on digital storefronts on July 31st, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on August 14th.