‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Website Tells You if Thanos Killed You

Thanos’ master plan in Avengers: Infinity War is no secret. The Mad Titan wants to bring “balance” to the universe by wiping out half of its life. This goal has left many fans wondering if they would survive Thanos‘ finger snap and, thanks to a new website, they can find out their fate.

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War beyond this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of Infinity War, the unthinkable happened. Thanos completed the Infinity Gauntlet, collecting his final stone — the Mind Stone — right out of Vision’s forehead in Wakanda. He then, despite Thor’s noble attempt to kill him, snapped his fingers and in an instant wipes out half the population. Heroes began to crumble and disappear, both on Earth and on Titan, in an unprecedented mass genocide leaving seemingly random survivors in its wake. The post-credits scene reveals that even ordinary citizens also perished — the car without a driver is a particularly haunting image. But would you have survived?

To find out you don’t need to hit up the Russo Brothers on Twitter. You just have to go to www.didthanoskill.me and visitors will see either “You were spared by Thanos” or “You were slain by Thanos, for the good of the Universe.” It appears that the determination of who lives and who crumbles may be connected to the site’s cookies, though it’s unclear if the site has an algorithm that is a fifty-fifty split on survivors or the dead. For those who were determined to be slain by the Mad Titan, unfortunately you cannot change your fate. Dread it, refresh the website from it, but destiny still arrives.

Website predicted destiny being what it is aside, though, the ultimate fate of the fallen after The Snappening is something up for debate among Infinity War fans. Many argue that there’s no way that the heroes are actually dead and instead think that they have simply been taken off to Soulworld inside the Soul Stone itself. Others are willing to concede that the fallen are in fact dead but feel confident that many will come back by the end of Avengers 4, especially since contracts with Marvel Studios may well dictate which characters we’ll see in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films. With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealing that they are planning films all the way out to 2025, there’s quite a bit of hope in that particular take on things.

So, if you happen to be one of the unlucky who were slain by Thanos, worry not. We survivors will remember you, and hopefully your fate will be different by the end of Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

What were your results according to didthanoskill.me? Let us know if you survived or were slain in the comment section.