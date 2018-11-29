‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Confirm What Happened to Asgardians After Snap

Even though Asgardians were left homeless after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, the ending from director, Taika Waititi, still had a light air of hopefulness and humor. Unfortunately for our favorite extraterrestrial beings, their hope for a better life was squashed within the first 30 seconds of Avengers: Infinity War.

The very first scene in the the third Avengers installment showed the Asgardian refugee vessel being captured by Thanos’ Sanctuary II. This lead to the death of many unnamed Asgardians, Heimdall (Idris Elba), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). From there, their leader, Thor, was taken aboard Peter Quill’s ship by the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, leaving whoever may have survived the Thanos attack floating alone in space. (Although, we’re holding out hope that Valkyrie and Korg saved a bunch of people. We miss you, Valkyrie and Korg.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, this tragedy wasn’t the last to befall the remaining Asgardians at the hands of Thanos. Audiences were left wondering… what about the snap?

During a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War last night, Dorian Parks from Geeks of Color was kind enough to tweet some of the information shared by Joe and Anthony Russo during their live Q&A.

The dynamic sibling team behind the third Avengers film (also, Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War) are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Avengers 4 while still braving questions about Infinity War. This included the fate of the remaining Asgardians.

“The @Russo_Brothers confirm that the asgardians did lose half their ppl again after the snap,” writes Parks. In the attached video, you can hear one audience member saying, “that’s harsh.” Right you are, audience guy. Right you are.

“Half of them died again,” the Russos confirm, meaning only 25% of the original remaining Asgardian refugees are still alive. Way to keep breaking our hearts, Russos! The brothers didn’t stop there when it came to making us weep for dead Asgardians. They also confirmed that our favorite trickster, Loki, definitely died in the movie, too.

We can only hope something good will happen to the remaining Asgardians in the next Avengers film, but we won’t hold our breath.

Avengers 4 is set to finally hit theaters on May 3, 2019.