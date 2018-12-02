‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal Most Emotional Scene to Film

Sorry, Peter Parker, but your death in Avengers: Infinity War wasn’t the most emotional seen for the film’s directors to shoot.

Earlier this week, a Collider screening of the last Avengers film was followed up by an extensive Q&A with Joe and Anthony Russo, the co-directors of the movie. The creatives behind the film answered tons of questions, including one that has us holding back tears.

“What was the most emotional scene to shoot?,” asked an audience member.

Joe had to ponder the question, but Anthony was quick with his response.

“Thanos/Gamora,” he replied.

“Yeah, it’s a very tough scene,” agreed Joe.

In case you blocked out the tragic moment (one of many in the film), Thanos (Josh Brolin) murders his adopted daughter (Zoe Saldana) in order to obtain the Soul Stone. The scene proves that Thanos is not only capable of love, but capable of detaching himself from said love in order to gain the infinite power needed to complete his mission.

“I mean, it’s a huge tragedy at the center of the film,” explained Anthony. “We ran at the full complexity and depth of what that scene was.” The director stressed how much the scene was “grounded in complexities,” and how they worked hard with Brolin and Saldana to make sure the right message came across.

“Zoe’s amazing in the scene,” added Joe. “It’s a story of an abuser and its victim and he wins. It’s a very painful scene.” The abuser/victim explanation is the perfect way to describe their relationship, which began after Thanos destroyed half of Gamora‘s home planet before taking and training her to be a lethal weapon.

The Russos are no strangers to painful scenes, having killed off nearly half the cast of the MCU in the film. Gamora’s death was particularly heartbreaking, and ultimately became the catalyst for the film’s final moments. When Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds out that Thanos killed Gamora, he loses it, which ultimately leads to the Avengers on Titan failing in their mission to take back the Infinity Stones.

The Russos touched on multiple topics in their Q&A, including an original draft that had Thanos narrating the film, and confirming the deaths of Vision and Loki (the other characters who, like Gamora, died pre-Snap).

Avengers: Infinity War was the third Marvel film directed by the Russos, who previously helmed Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War. The dynamic sibling team will also be directing the highly-anticipated Avengers 4.

Avengers 4 will finally hit theatres on May 3, 2019.