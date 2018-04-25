‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal Whether Death Is in the Film

In just a few days, Avengers: Infinity War will make its mark on the world. The awaited film will bring the a 10-year climax to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are eager to see what the film holds. For months now, theories have been flying around about the characters that may appear in the blockbuster, but fans just learned one of them will not make a cameo.

So, if you were hoping Death would pop into the film, think again. It looks like Thanos will be flying solo in the movie.

This week, the team behind Avengers: Infinity War is doing press rounds before it hosts its world premiere. It was there directors Anthony and Joe Russo opened up about whether Death would show up in the movie, and the duo told ScreenRant the vixen would not be present.

“We’re telling the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not the Marvel Comic Universe. Like growing up I’m a huge comic book fan. I still have my entire collection, my closet. For me, I’m not interested as a director or as a comic book fan in a literal interpretation of a book. I know that story. I’ve read it. I’m not going to go to the theater and be surprised by it,” Joe said, explaining why they wanted Avengers: Infinity War to stray from how this particular storyline happened in the comics. “We’re interested in surprising you. Borrowing elements and the mojo from it but in completing this giant mosaic of the story that’s being told in these movies, not in those books, which is why death is not in this film.”

With Death missing-in-action, Thanos will have a very different motivator for wanting to wipe the universe. The MCU will see Thanos go on his quest after he witnesses the destruction of his home world Titan. The villain saw his home obliterated because of overpopulation, and Thanos decides that culling large parts of the universe is needed to prevent resource wars from cropping up in the future. To do this, Thanos decides the Infinity Gauntlet will be the best way to reach his goal, and the villain will use the weapon to “save the universe” from its own folly.

Naturally, the Avengers are not too keen on letting Thanos see his goal through since he has Earth on his kill list. However, the planet’s mightiest heroes will get in over their heads once they realize how powerful their new foe is with the Infinity Stones at his side.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27th, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4th. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3rd.