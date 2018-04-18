‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Benedict Cumberbatch Teases Doctor Strange Death

Doctor Strange might not make it out of Avengers: Infinity War alive, says star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Asked by Radio Times about the latest on the yet-to-be-announced Doctor Strange 2, Cumberbatch answered, “I know the latest is that I might not make it out of this film alive.”

“It’s only the end of the first film, if I’m right, ‘Doctor Strange will be back,’” Cumberbatch said.

“I have been back, in Thor: Ragnarok and obviously in this film, so there’s nothing to say, either contractually or otherwise, that he’s coming back again.”

Earlier this month, the superstar actor admitted to Entertainment Weekly he doesn’t know if, or when, Marvel Studios will ready Doctor Strange 2.

“The masterplan is continually in flux,” Cumberbatch said, “so it would be out of order for me to speculate.”

Since the events of 2016’s Doctor Strange, the magic-wielding superhero has apparently donned the title of Sorcerer Supreme in the interim ahead of Avengers: Infinity War.

Last April, a report from Deadline tied Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson to Hulu pilot Locke & Key, adding the director would launch that series before returning to the mystical side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with DS2.

Earlier that same year, the filmmaker told ComicBook.com he “absolutely” wants to return for a followup, telling us: “I would love to do Doctor Strange 2. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill said he and Derrickson hope to use Marvel Comics villain Nightmare as one of the villains in the sequel, who would menace Cumberbatch’s magical superhero alongside disillusioned sorcerer Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Marvel Studios has yet to announce their upcoming slate past Phase 3, which will come to an end with Avengers 4 in 2019.

Outside of 2019’s Captain Marvel and the unnamed Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, Marvel has yet to name any of the numerous movies the studio has planned for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Marvel Studios’ future slate, as it stands now, is below:

Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)

Avengers 4 (May 3, 2019)

Spider-Man 2 (July 5, 2019)

Untitled Movie (May 1, 2020)

Untitled Movie (July 31, 2020)

Untitled Movie (November 6, 2020)

Untitled Movie (May 7, 2021)

Untitled Movie (July 30, 2021)

Untitled Movie (November 5, 2021)

Untitled Movie (February 18, 2022)

Untitled Movie (May 6, 2022)

Untitled Movie (July 29, 2022)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the already confirmed Black Panther sequel hold two of those dates, as do a likely Spider-Man 3 and Ant-Man 3.

Other candidates include Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow movie, Thor 4, and Doctor Strange 2.