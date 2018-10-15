New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meme Proves Doctor Strange is the GoaT

Doctor Strange has done more with his two years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than some characters have accomplished in a decade.

A new meme shared to the Marvel Studios subsection of Reddit shows how much the Sorcerer Supreme has accomplished in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with only three cinematic appearances under his belt. Since debuting in 2016’s Doctor Strange, the character has popped up in Thor: Ragnarok and played a significant role in Avengers: Infinity War.

As shown by the meme below, Strange has made good use of those three appearances. He has fought Dormammu, trapped Loki in an alternate dimension, went head to head with Thanos, impersonated a Hindu god with his powers, saved the life of Tony Stark, and saw more than 14,000,000 outcomes of the feud with the Mad Titan (meaning he knows how Avengers 4 will end).

“Doctor Strange is a prescient character and the fact that he was able to view the events unfolding 14 million times and watching them lose 14 million times is weighing heavy on his heart and doesn’t save him at the end of the movie,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told Wired. “So again we wanted to show that no matter what level of power you had Thanos is an unstoppable force and ultimately the victory was going to be his.”

Of course, the Sorcerer Supreme is still learning, so his abilities were worthy of more than showing off just how powerful Thanos is. “Doctor Strange’s power level, we could talk about,” Russo said. “And from the books, as a kid, what I loved about Doctor Strange is that he always had a mystical spiritual side to him that seemed to know more than all the other characters. And I found that very entertaining, and we wanted to advance his power levels since the end of Doctor Strange because it has been a few years. And that he’s been doing his work and he’s a diligent study and he is now one of the more powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.