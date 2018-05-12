Drax the Invisible Man Poster Recalls One of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Funniest Moments

For all of the darkness and loss, Avengers: Infinity War had a lot of fun comedic beats. And if we’re talking comedy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are few better than Dave Bautista’s Drax. In in the midst of the biggest lineup of superhero heroes ever in one movie, Drax managed to distinguish himself from the pack – and it’s clear some of those lines are instant classics, judging from the artwork below:

The art comes by way of our old buddy Bosslogic, who has created a true monument to one of the best running gags in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 had a particularly funny moment where Start-Lord doesn’t realize that Drax is standing next to him – and we got a nice callback to that gag in Avengers: Infinity War, where Drax once again sneaks up Peter Quill and Gamora, when they are in deep conversation. Drax begins to see a pattern in his tenacity for subterfuge, concluding that he must have the power of invisibility… which of course he does not. It even gets deeper when you go back to Drax’s conversation with Mantis in Guardians 2, where he explains that his wife’s ability to be as still as a corpse was one of the major things that attracted him to her.

Bautista has truly made Drax a star of the MCU – and it’s even been revealed that some of his other best moments in Avengers: Infinity War were totally improvised. For anyone who doubted the former wrestler’s transition into acting, that apology is long overdue. The MCU fandom will be holding its breath until Avengers 4 (hopefully) returns Drax to the land of the living, and sets him on a new path leading to Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

