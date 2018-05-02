‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Drax’s Relationship to Thanos Mimics Comics Origins

If you were paying close attention, Drax the Destroyer may have given comic book fans some very familiar feelings in Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in theaters last week.

Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven’t seen the film yet.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Drax hates Thanos and wants to kill him, due to Thanos’s role in the death of his family (ordered by Thanos, carried out by Ronan the Accuser).

During the film, one of the earliest encounters between the heroes and Thanos takes place on Knowhere, as Drax is blinded by rage just at the sight of the mad titan and unable to control his temper.

In the comics, Drax was literally created as a weapon to fight Thanos. Throughout Infinity Gauntlet, one of the comic book series from which Infinity War draws a lot of influence, Thanos sent Drax into a fit of rage similar to what happens in the movies.

Of course, this is hardly the first time such a thing has happened: in Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax similarly launched an ill-advised attack on Ronan, seemingly believing that he would overcome the more powerful villain by strength of will. It worked out just about as well as it did with Thanos.

(And don’t get us started on how Peter Quill dealt with Thanos, either…)

Since Drax’s failed attack on Ronan also took place on Knowhere it is likely an intentional parallel to the earlier events when he similarly flies off the handle and fails to accomplish his goal in Infinity War.

Ultimately, the fate of the universe will not be in the hands of Drax in the next Avengers film, but in those of Rocket, the last Guardian standing after the film’s shocking final act.

