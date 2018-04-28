Marvel Fans React to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ending

Avengers: Infinity War brought the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe its most shocking ending yet, indicating the gloves (or the Infinity Gauntlet) are truly off.
Spoilers to follow.
Marvel Studios’ unprecedented crossover event ends with Thanos (Josh Brolin) victorious, having successfully assembled the six infinitely powerful Infinity Stones which he then used to obliterate half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers.
That snap decimated half of Earth’s mightiest heroes, wiping out a surprising number of superheroes.
Despite their expected returns in future installments and standalone sequels alike, fans couldn’t help but express their shock at Infinity War‘s no-punches-pulled ending:
Bro somebody just passed out after the ending of Infinity War pic.twitter.com/ftMvRTAkvc— houston. (@RedNationBlogga) April 27, 2018
My friends local cinema added a health risk warning at the start of Infinity War because people had passed out at the ending, if this ain’t one of the WILDEST movies idk what is pic.twitter.com/ouNKuV2fEi— yasmin (@zarasglory) April 27, 2018
Beginning the movie v ending the movie. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/M1Pt053o1r— muñeco (@ayeraybae) April 27, 2018
all ima say is the ending of Infinity War had me like pic.twitter.com/Ka3jIBKj9B— FireStickNoAmazon (@CallMePapito) April 27, 2018
Ending of #InfinityWar got me like pic.twitter.com/eeHnC2RiVr— Ranard (@DerekDyna5ty) April 27, 2018
My reaction to the ending. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/q12gDV79Vo— Lady Tsunade ✨✨ (@ASVP_Anicha) April 27, 2018
Infinity war was insane man. That ending left me speechless pic.twitter.com/NkTXmHU7jf— ♆ (@ElKarthik) April 27, 2018
when you watch the ending sequence in infinity war and don’t know what’s happening pic.twitter.com/tbjxctK7CQ— chanel saw infinity war (@wintrseb) April 27, 2018
I can’t wrap my head around Infinity War. I’m so sad. I haven’t been this emotionally compromised since the Rogue One: A Star Wars story ending. pic.twitter.com/ZqI2IYOXGT— carol îmwe | SAW IW (@carxlinv) April 27, 2018
Beginning of #InfinityWar vs Ending pic.twitter.com/lxEf8zJKOa— 21 SAV (@GTO_Sav) April 27, 2018
The only acceptable reaction to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War pic.twitter.com/mVfguacXHD— Cassie W. (@cswish68) April 27, 2018
#InfinityWar fans are in shock at the ending— Obi-Shawn-Kenobi (@Cokedlr) April 27, 2018
While #Gameofthrones fans who watched it are left unfazed
Welcome to our world pic.twitter.com/IFePyBQgg0
Watching the ending of Avengers Infinity War #InfinityWar #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWars pic.twitter.com/35eGoo71D8— ?? (@CoreyTanner) April 27, 2018
Yo, I don’t know if I can sleep after that #InfinityWar ending… pic.twitter.com/MVXt1ElCN8— SLICK-J (@SlickJ99) April 26, 2018
#InfinityWar ending… NO WORDS MY FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/BgHJa14OpB— clem (@alyclem_) April 27, 2018
We really gotta wait a full YEAR to find out what happened after THAT Infinity War ending and THAT post-credit scene. Marvel gonna catch these tears.— carol îmwe | SAW IW (@carxlinv) April 27, 2018
just watched the ending of infinity war again pic.twitter.com/OLeY6hiQZy— WHERE IS YOUR SCOOTER (@lawren_notloren) April 27, 2018
I legitimately think Infinity War’s ending is going to be very controversial. Kids are going to be traumatized— Kevin Williams (@AwestruckVox) April 27, 2018
The ending of infinity war got me like pic.twitter.com/MSurvmwseX— Linda (@iLinda_xo) April 27, 2018
The ending of infinity war got me like ? pic.twitter.com/t6UuocrPgb— Faith ?? (@Let_them_guess) April 27, 2018
literally everyone at the end of #infinitywar (ty @feministgarbage) pic.twitter.com/QuV7lg24Tx— kristine ♡ (@Lovelykristine_) April 27, 2018
Everyone in the ending of Infinity War was like pic.twitter.com/67g74Axvx6— ? (@Ahhhllen) April 27, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.