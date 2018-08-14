‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reunions Imagined in Heartwarming Fan Art

When Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan didn’t just bring a twisted sense of balance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The act of turning beloved heroes to dust also broke the hearts of fans.

While fans are holding out hope that these losses will somehow be undone when Avengers 4 hits theaters next year, thanks to one fan we can imagine what some of the emotional reunions between the living and the lost might look like while we await the film. Over on Facebook Marvel fan Juan Chang created a series of illustrations that imagines what might happen when the heroes who died due to Thanos’ actions — both the snap and in the case of a couple of them brute force — are reunited with those they are closest to.

While some could argue that these reunions aren’t the result of the devastating snap being undone, we’d much rather these tears we’re going to pretend we’re not crying are tears of joy that the lost have been restored and true balance has been restored to the MCU. Anything else would just be too cruel and we’ve already got enough sad Infinity War things to cry about, like this Sesame Street/Infinity War mashup. No, we’re choosing joy here people so get some tissues and read on to see the reunions of some of the MCU’s beloved heroes.

Star-Lord and Gamora

Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) may have had a hard time expressing their true feelings for one another before Thanos sacrificed her (read: threw her off a cliff) to acquire the Soul Stone, but there are no such hangups when they are reunited.

Vision and Scarlet Witch

Yes, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was among those dusted when Thanos snapped his fingers and The Vision (Paul Bettany) technically isn’t a living being so he didn’t really “die” but that little detail doesn’t make their reunion any less touching, especially with Vis reassuring Wanda that she did everything right.

Bucky and Steve

Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) has lost Bucky (Sebastian Stan) too many times. There’re just no words for this reunion, only tears.

Loki and Thor

Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) journey came to a close in Infinity War when he died attempting to stop Thanos in the moves opening minutes. It was a devastating loss for Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but in this art Loki was right. The sun really is shining on them again.

Shur and T’Challa

Shuri (Leticia Wright) may have sweet tech upgrades for T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) but we’re pretty sure getting her brother back is the best upgrade of all.

Rocket and Groot

One of the most devastating revelations about Infinity War came when director Anthony Russo confirmed that Groot’s last word before crumbling was, in fact “Dad”, but it makes this father-son reunion all the sweeter. “I am Groot” indeed.

Tony Star and Peter Parker

Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) death in Infinity War was a tough one with the young hero pleading with his mentor, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that he didn’t want to go. Tony took it hard, too, as he felt responsible for the young man which may just be what makes this imagined reunion perfect with Peter simply hugging Tony and announcing his return.

