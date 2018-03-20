‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Ask Homemade Trailer Creators if They’re Available for ‘Avengers 5’

Avengers: Infinity War is just over a month away from hitting theaters and while most fans are counting down the days, one fan and his friends decided to shoot a shot-for-shot recreation of the movie’s teaser trailer — and it got the Russo Brother’s attention.

This weekend, the Russo Brothers shared on their official Twitter account a fan-made recreation of the trailer by Malaysian college student Aiman Sany. Sany had asked “who did it better?” and tagged it Marvel Studios, but it was the Russos who noticed and had a surprising response.

Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5? https://t.co/8IIS3hacBu — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 18, 2018

“Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5?” the Infinity War directors wrote.

While, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, there is no Avengers 5 in the works — after all, we still have to get to Avengers 4, folks! — the fact that the homemade trailer got some major attention is no surprise when you take the time to watch it. Sure, it’s extremely low budget, but that’s part of its charm and it does such an incredible job capturing the heart of the real trailer that we can’t help but agree with the Russos’ assessment that Sany and his friends are geniuses.

The trailer somehow manages to capture every element of the real Infinity War teaser despite the most advanced special effects of Sany’s trailer being what appears to be rocks rolling down green poster board to symbolize soldiers running through the Wakandan countryside. We also can’t decide which prop is better, Doctor Strange’s dinner plate shields or the clothespin Infinity Stones on Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. What we do know is that the trailer is awesome and it’s great to see that the Russos think so, too.

Sany’s original Tweet of the trailer has now received over 72,000 retweets and the video has received around 2.5 million views, but despite the sudden attention to what was reportedly an English class project, Sany is still remaining humble. He responded to the Russo Brother’s tweet by writing “I’m not even sure if you’re kidding or not but we’re just college students.”

Avengers: Infinity War debuts on April 27th.

