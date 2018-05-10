‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passes ‘Fate of the Furious’ at Global Box Office

Avengers: Infinity War continues to shatter the box office on a global scale, and has achieved yet another milestone, in the process. As of Wednesday, May 9th, Avengers: Infinity War has officially passed The Fate of the Furious at the global box office.

With that new advancement, Avengers: Infinity War now moves into the number 13 slot on the all-time top-grossing movies of all time. Here’s the full top 15 breakdown:

Avatar – $2.7B Titanic – $2.1B Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2B Jurassic World – $1.67B Marvel’s The Avengers – $1.518B Furious 7 – $1.516 Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.4B Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – $1.34B Black Panther – $1.339B Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $1.332B Frozen – $1.27 Beauty and the Beast (2017) – $1.26B Avengers: Infinity War – $1.24B The Fate of the Furious – $1.23B Iron Man 3 – $1.21B

Zoom. Zoom. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR ($1.251B) shot past FATE OF THE FURIOUS ($1.236B) yesterday with an add’l $24M worldwide on Wednesday. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) May 10, 2018

The key here is that Avengers: Infinity War is still on the move – in a big way. If anything, this list is fluid on a day-to-day basis, as Infinity War keeps pulling in big box office returns. The question is, will this Avengers movie reach the $2 billion mark, and be able to contend with those top three spots on the list of all-time highest grossing films.

It seems highly possible – but Marvel Studios has to do its work fast. This upcoming weekend is the last one where Infinity War will be able to easily dominate the box office. After that, Deadpool 2 comes sweeping into theaters, and will cut heavily into Marvel’s business, and the sustainability of Infinity War‘s run.

That’s the theatrical reality, but there’s also more to measure. Infinity War will have a huge second run on home video, and Marvel fans are already pushing for more special edition formats to be offered. It’s pretty much a chorus of people already screaming “Shut up and take my money!” and Marvel will no doubt follow suit.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.