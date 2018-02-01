‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Figures Have Started Hitting Stores

The toy push for Avengers: Infinity War has already begun, and the figures are looking slick.

The Marvel Legends line will be fully supporting the Marvel epic, and it seems the figures are already showing up in stores. @AlfredMurphy5 managed to spot a few figures at ToyWorld, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and Proxima Midnight. The full wave also includes figures of King Cobra, Taskmaster, and Songbird.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the images, each figure also comes with one piece of the build-a-figure, which is fittingly Thanos in his Infinity War gear. The Infinity Gauntlet portion of that equation comes with King Cobra.

You can check out the images above.

Here’s what each figure gets you.

Spider-Man – Leg

Captain America – Head

Proxima Midnight – Torso

King Cobra – Arm (with Gauntlet)

Taskmaster – Leg

Songbird – Arm

The Iron Spider suit Spider-Man will be a hot commodity, as will the Captain America and Proxima Mightnight. This actually gives fans one of the best looks at Midnight, a valuable and deadly member of Thanos’ Black Order. The rest of the Black Order, which includes Corvus Glaive, will likely be released in a future Infinity War wave.

It’s not like there aren’t enough heroes in the film to justify it right? Plus, who doesn’t want an Infinity War Groot to go with their collection?

Fans can see these heroes in live-action soon, as Infinity War is just around the corner.

Avengers: Infinity War currently holds a 4.41 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #1 spot. You can submit your vote for the film here.

Avengers: Infinity War soars into theaters on May 4.